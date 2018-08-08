Kendall Jenner Puts a Sexy Twist on Grunge-Chic in a Tiny Crop Top and Lace-Up Boots

If there’s anyone who knows how to elevate a basic model-off-duty street style look, it’s Kendall Jenner.
The reality star-slash-runway regular has learned to flaunt all her best parts, from shoulder-baring pinstripe co-ords to dresses that fall just below the thigh. And in her latest spotting, she put the focus on her abs, keeping it sexy on top in an ultra-teeny shirt and grunge at the bottom with matching jeans and boots.
Out and about yesterday in Los Angeles, the 22-year-old was photographed in a powder blue crop top that was tightly bound to her chest. She complemented its length with high-waisted jeans that were ripped above the knee and cinched at the smallest part of her torso with a thick belt.
For footwear, Jenner opted for a pair of lace-up black booties that offered a menswear shoe silhouette — a look that has defined her inimitable street style.
The TV personality completed the effortlessly edgy outfit with her go-to ’90s-inspired sunglasses and statement hoop earrings.
Jenner’s outing comes shortly after she bared all in Love magazine’s 10th anniversary issue cover. “I feel very, very blessed, and I think that I live a very extraordinary life. I wouldn’t change it for the world, but there are days where I wish I could walk outside and nothing would be like how it is right now,” she said in her interview.
