Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Puts a Sexy Twist on Grunge-Chic in a Tiny Crop Top and Lace-Up Boots

By Samantha McDonald
Samantha McDonald

Samantha McDonald

More Stories By Samantha

View All
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Street Style Fashion
Kendall Jenner’s Street Style Fashion
Kendall Jenner’s Street Style Fashion
Kendall Jenner’s Street Style Fashion
View Gallery 26 Images

If there’s anyone who knows how to elevate a basic model-off-duty street style look, it’s Kendall Jenner.

The reality star-slash-runway regular has learned to flaunt all her best parts, from shoulder-baring pinstripe co-ords to dresses that fall just below the thigh. And in her latest spotting, she put the focus on her abs, keeping it sexy on top in an ultra-teeny shirt and grunge at the bottom with matching jeans and boots.

Kendall Jenner shows her toned abs as she is seen wearing ripped jeans and a crop top while doing some shopping in Los Angeles.Pictured: Kendall JennerRef: SPL5014778 070818 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: NYPUS2 / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kendall Jenner flaunts her toned abs in a crop top and ripped jeans while shopping in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Splash News

Out and about yesterday in Los Angeles, the 22-year-old was photographed in a powder blue crop top that was tightly bound to her chest. She complemented its length with high-waisted jeans that were ripped above the knee and cinched at the smallest part of her torso with a thick belt.

For footwear, Jenner opted for a pair of lace-up black booties that offered a menswear shoe silhouette — a look that has defined her inimitable street style.

Kendall Jenner shows her toned abs as she is seen wearing ripped jeans and a crop top while doing some shopping in Los Angeles.Pictured: Kendall JennerRef: SPL5014778 070818 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: NYPUS2 / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 4399 8577Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kendall Jenner wears lace-up boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

The TV personality completed the effortlessly edgy outfit with her go-to ’90s-inspired sunglasses and statement hoop earrings.

Jenner’s outing comes shortly after she bared all in Love magazine’s 10th anniversary issue cover. “I feel very, very blessed, and I think that I live a very extraordinary life. I wouldn’t change it for the world, but there are days where I wish I could walk outside and nothing would be like how it is right now,” she said in her interview.

Kendall Jenner shoes
A closer look at Kendall Jenner's shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s street style.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Is Red Hot in $1,100 Prada Flame Heels; Get 3 Lookalikes For Less

Kendall Jenner Wore This Dad Shoe Twice in One Day

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad