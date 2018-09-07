Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Rocks the Clear Sandal Trend During NYFW

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
kendall (4)
Kendall Jenner’s Street Style Fashion
Kendall Jenner’s Street Style Fashion
Kendall Jenner’s Street Style Fashion
Kendall Jenner’s Street Style Fashion
View Gallery 26 Images

After kicking off New York Fashion Week Wednesday at 1 Oak nightclub with supermodel pals Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner was spotted hitting the streets of the Big Apple in a head-turning look complete with clear sandals Thursday afternoon.

The reality star-slash-supermodel was photographed by fans as she headed to her car sporting a clingy nude sheer button-up top paired with black denim cut-off shorts featuring frayed edges and Yeezy Season 7 transparent PVC sandals.

kendall jenner, clear pvc sandals, new york fashion week, yeezy Season 7 transparent PVC ankle-strap sandals
Kendall Jenner wearing clear Yeezy Season 7 clear PVC sandals during New York Fashion Week.
CREDIT: Odette Martin/Shutterstock

The trendy $840 style designed by Jenner’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, comes with an adjustable ankle strap and a 4-inch plexiglass block heel. The 22-year-old cover girl further accessorized her sleek street style ensemble by adding a mini black shoulder bag and eye-catching earrings.

kendall jenner, clear pvc sandals, yeezy Season 7 transparent PVC ankle-strap sandals
A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s Yeezy Season 7 transparent PVC ankle-strap sandals.
CREDIT: Odette Martin/Shutterstock

The night before, following the Tom Ford spring 2019 show, Jenner rocked a rock ‘n’ roll inspired outfit that included a pair of loud red jaguar print flared trousers from the iconic American designer and a black ZZ Top band tee with the same bag and black square-toe booties.

kendall jenner, tom ford red jaguar pants, new york fashion week
Kendall Jenner wearing red jaguar print Tom Ford pants in New York Wednesday night.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s street style.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Keeps Dad Shoe Trend Alive in Adidas Kicks and Cutoff Shorts

Kendall Jenner Pairs Oversized Leather Jacket With Snakeskin-Print Boots While Out With Jaden Smith

Kendall Jenner Plays Basketball in Kitten Heels and an All-Denim Outfit

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad