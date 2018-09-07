Kendall Jenner Rocks the Clear Sandal Trend During NYFW

After kicking off New York Fashion Week Wednesday at 1 Oak nightclub with supermodel pals Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner was spotted hitting the streets of the Big Apple in a head-turning look complete with clear sandals Thursday afternoon.

The reality star-slash-supermodel was photographed by fans as she headed to her car sporting a clingy nude sheer button-up top paired with black denim cut-off shorts featuring frayed edges and Yeezy Season 7 transparent PVC sandals.

Kendall Jenner wearing clear Yeezy Season 7 clear PVC sandals during New York Fashion Week. CREDIT: Odette Martin/Shutterstock

The trendy $840 style designed by Jenner’s brother-in-law, Kanye West, comes with an adjustable ankle strap and a 4-inch plexiglass block heel. The 22-year-old cover girl further accessorized her sleek street style ensemble by adding a mini black shoulder bag and eye-catching earrings.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s Yeezy Season 7 transparent PVC ankle-strap sandals. CREDIT: Odette Martin/Shutterstock

The night before, following the Tom Ford spring 2019 show, Jenner rocked a rock ‘n’ roll inspired outfit that included a pair of loud red jaguar print flared trousers from the iconic American designer and a black ZZ Top band tee with the same bag and black square-toe booties.

Kendall Jenner wearing red jaguar print Tom Ford pants in New York Wednesday night. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s street style.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Keeps Dad Shoe Trend Alive in Adidas Kicks and Cutoff Shorts