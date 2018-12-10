Kendall Jenner Leaves Little to the Imagination in See-Through Gold Dress and Nude Heels at British Fashion Awards

Kendall Jenner had the Midas touch today on the red carpet at the 2018 British Fashion Awards in London.

Arriving in a Julien MacDonald gown that was fully embellished with gold beads and very sheer lining, the supermodel was hard to miss for more reasons than a sparkling entrance.

Kendall Jenner wears Julien MacDonald at The British Fashion Awards. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Detail of Kendall Jenner’s sandal. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner wears Julien MacDonald at The British Fashion Awards. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The spring’ 19 gown’s see-through material partially exposed her chest — and from behind, the Adidas collaborator revealed her derrière faintly covered by underwear.

The dress’ sensual silhouette continued with an asymmetrical slit cut from the hip down to the skirt’s floor-length hem, where it created a flattering leg-lengthening effect enhanced by a nude sandal that had a delicate ankle strap and Plexi crisscross straps around the toe.

Kendall Jenner wears Julien MacDonald at The British Fashion Awards. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jenner stood out among a bevy of stars at the ceremony, including fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber, who opted to shine in silver.

The model had on a black halter-neck gown embellished with silver fringe; she completed the look with Jimmy Choo’s Minny sandal. Her mother, Cindy Crawford, looked just as elegant alongside her mini-me in an off-the-shoulder black gown with Jimmy Choo’s Rommy pumps.

Kaia Gerber (L) and Cindy Crawford wear Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Richard Young/Shutterstock

Some of the other guests included boldface-name models, designers and entertainers like Rita Ora, Jourdan Dunn, Victoria Beckham and Virgil Abloh.

