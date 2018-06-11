Kendall Jenner Wears Oversized Tee and Equally Oversized Yeezy Wave Runners on Shopping Date With Ben Simmons

Following a busy week in New York City where she attended the star-studded CFDA Fashion Awards, Kendall Jenner landed back in Los Angeles this weekend — just in time to celebrate Kanye West’s birthday and reunite with rumored new boyfriend Ben Simmons for a shopping date on Sunday.

The pair both laced up in running sneakers for the outing, with the 22-year-old supermodel supporting her brother-in-law by wearing his ultra-hyped Yeezy Wave Runner 700 design. The chunky “dad shoe” first debuted during the rapper-designer’s season 5 fashion show in 2017 and comes with a multi-solid gray upper, chalk white sole and black detailing throughout the body.

The Adidas ambassador paired the eye-catching, oversized shoes with an enormous white T-shirt tucked partly into loose-fitting, straight-leg jeans. She completed the casual streetwear look with a black Prada handbag.

Meanwhile, Simmons, a 21-year-old Australian NBA star who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, complemented the model’s outfit with a plain white tee, black drawstring sweatpants and white Nike running sneakers with pink and neon orange accents.

Jenner joined the Adidas family alongside brother-in-law Kanye West last year. In April, she helped the brand celebrate the Paris launch of its exclusive-to-women Arkyn sneaker silhouette, which half-sister Kourtney Kardashian has recently been sporting.

