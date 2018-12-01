Kendall Jenner Shines in Glow-in-the-Dark Stiletto Mules to Watch NBA Game

Kendall Jenner showed off her signature style while sitting courtside at the home game of the Philadelphia 76ers, watching boyfriend point guard Ben Simmons play against the Washington Wizards Friday night. The best part of her look? Her shoes.

The 23-year-old supermodel, who sat alongside the Australian baller’s mom, dressed in a bold ensemble consisting of a slinky white lace-trim tank top, shiny skintight black PVC leggings and a pair of neon yellow stiletto mules. The Victoria’s Secret Angel further accessorized her outfit by adding a selection of delicate gold jewelry, including layered necklaces, a ring and oversized geometrical earrings.

Kendall Jenner no jogo Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards no Wells Fargo Center, em Filadélfia — 30 de novembro. pic.twitter.com/9Fj57pcSev — KBR Mídia (@KBRMidia) December 1, 2018

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star clearly knew her shoe game was strong last night as she took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of her footwear, which glowed in the dark. The silhouette and glow-in-the-dark element also suggest that they’re likely a Yeezy style (she often wears mules designed by brother-in-law Kanye West).

Earlier this week, FN reported that some local Sixers fans blamed the team’s recent loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jenner’s appearance at the game. One outraged fan even started an online petition to have the model banned from all future 76ers home games to prevent what some are calling “the Kardashian curse” from ruining the team’s season.

