Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Gets Inspo From Jennifer Aniston in ‘Friends’ and ‘Back to the Future’ With Her Latest Outfit

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
kendall jenner
Kendall Jenner
CREDIT: Splash

Kendall Jenner paid tribute to the classic ’80s sci-fi film “Back to the Future” when she stepped out Wednesday to see a movie with friends in New York.

The supermodel-reality star was spotted heading to iPic Theaters sporting a baby pink cropped tee featuring the famous Delorean Time machine on the front paired with straight-leg jeans and Adidas sneakers.

kendall jenner, adidas falcon
Kendall Jenner wearing a baby pink tee featuring a “Back to the Future” car graphic and Adidas Falcon sneakers in NYC.
CREDIT: Splash

The 22-year-old collaborator for the German sportswear brand showed off the newly-released Falcon, which younger sister Kylie Jenner helped launch as the face of the shoe’s campaign. Prior to dropping last month, the catwalk queen has been captured rocking the ’90s-influenced sneakers constructed with mesh, suede and faux material on several occasions.

kendall jenner, street style, adidas falcon
Kendall Jenner headed to the movies in New York City.
CREDIT: Splash

Jenner expertly accessorized her casual jeans-and-tee look with Peter and May Petit Animal sunglasses and a black patent leather By Far Rachel shoulder bag inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s character from the iconic ’90s sitcom “Friends.” Fellow supermodel pal Bella Hadid often rocks the same purse. She also added simple gold earrings and a coordinating necklace.

adidas Falcon mesh, suede and faux leather sneakers, kendall jenner street style
A close-up look at Kendall Jenner sporting Adidas Falcon mesh, suede and faux leather sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Turns Heads in Floral Minidress and White Slingback Pumps at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Kendall Jenner’s Snakeskin Tee & Croc Cowboy Boots Turn Heads at Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner Pops in Purple Minidress and Gladiator Sandals at Longchamp Spring ’19

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad