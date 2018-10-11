Kendall Jenner Gets Inspo From Jennifer Aniston in ‘Friends’ and ‘Back to the Future’ With Her Latest Outfit

Kendall Jenner paid tribute to the classic ’80s sci-fi film “Back to the Future” when she stepped out Wednesday to see a movie with friends in New York.

The supermodel-reality star was spotted heading to iPic Theaters sporting a baby pink cropped tee featuring the famous Delorean Time machine on the front paired with straight-leg jeans and Adidas sneakers.

The 22-year-old collaborator for the German sportswear brand showed off the newly-released Falcon, which younger sister Kylie Jenner helped launch as the face of the shoe’s campaign. Prior to dropping last month, the catwalk queen has been captured rocking the ’90s-influenced sneakers constructed with mesh, suede and faux material on several occasions.

Kendall Jenner headed to the movies in New York City. CREDIT: Splash

Jenner expertly accessorized her casual jeans-and-tee look with Peter and May Petit Animal sunglasses and a black patent leather By Far Rachel shoulder bag inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s character from the iconic ’90s sitcom “Friends.” Fellow supermodel pal Bella Hadid often rocks the same purse. She also added simple gold earrings and a coordinating necklace.

A close-up look at Kendall Jenner sporting Adidas Falcon mesh, suede and faux leather sneakers. CREDIT: Splash



