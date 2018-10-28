Kendall Jenner Wears See-Through Dress and Blond Wig for Halloween in ‘FemBot’ Costume

Kendall Jenner stepped out in a sultry Halloween costume at the Casamigos Halloween party in Las Vegas on Saturday.
The supermodel sported a “FemBot” costume inspired by the characters from the “Austin Powers” movie.
The sensual costume consisted of a see-through pink dress — trimmed with pink fluff at the bust and hemline — which was worn over a pair of visible lacy underwear and a pair of shiny gloves. The barely there minidress showed off Jenner’s long legs.
The 22-year-old rocked a blond wig with bangs and curls at the tips, adding a fluffy pink clip into her hair.
For footwear, she selected fluffy pink sandals that perfectly matched her dress.
The look was a spot-on take on the “FemBot” look, with both Jenner’s hair and minidress closely mimicking the styles sported by actresses in the “Austin Powers” movie.
Jenner took photos with a friend who wore an Austin Powers ensemble, which was made up of a velvety blue suit and a ruffled white shirt similar to Mike Meyers’ film character.
Casamigos was founded by George Clooney and Cindy Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber — and the luxury tequila brand’s Halloween party was star-studded.
Clooney and Gerber twinned in pilot costumes, while Crawford dressed in a ’60s-inspired minidress and white go-go boots, accessorizing with a stewardess hat and a name-tag.
