Kendall Jenner Continues Her Dad Shoe Streak in ’90s-Style Adidas Sneakers

Kendall Jenner is a dad shoe fanatic — just take a look at her past few public appearances.

A day before her casual date night last week with rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons, the model stepped into a pair of Yung-1 sneakers by Adidas x Wardrobe.NYC, which she has also worn on another occasion this month. Today, Jenner continued her streak in the street style-favorite silhouette, wearing the ’90s-inspired Adidas women’s Originals Falcon sneakers in Los Angeles with Simmons and close friend Justine Skye.

Kendall Jenner leaves a café in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Splash News

The Adidas Originals ambassador appropriately sported the brand’s popular kicks with metallic finishes in a multi-hued colorway. Cushioned with a lightweight midsole and lined with breathable mesh, the bold sneakers are made for comfort but don’t sacrifice style with their playful pink, orange and teal details. (The shoes are now sold out, having retailed for $100.)

A closer look at Kendall Jenner's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Keeping her outfit athleisure, Jenner wore billowing white Adidas by Danielle Cathari track pants with the signature three stripes adorning the sides of each leg. In February for New York Fashion Week, she memorably fronted the 23-year-old Dutch designer’s vibrant debut capsule for the brand.

Jenner then completed her ensemble with an ultra-bright pink one-shoulder backpack by Prada and luxury clothing label Are You Am I’s white corset top, which made for a delicate balance to her otherwise sporty gear.

