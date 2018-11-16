Kendall Jenner’s Invisible Heels Make Her Legs Look Even Longer

Kendall Jenner crossed the pond to attend the Chaos Sixtynine x L’oscar party on Thursday night. For the occasion, the 23-year-old star sported a Dundas spring ’19 minidress in a daffodil yellow shade. She created the illusion of mile-long legs with her footwear, selecting a pair of clear sandals by Yeezy.

Kendall Jenner at the Chaos Sixtynine x L’oscar party on Nov. 15. CREDIT: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

She was in London primarily to support designer Olivia Oblanc and her new gender-fluid capsule for Adidas Originals during her presentation. The Adidas ambassador (who has worn Olivia Oblanc’s Adidas Originals designs) modeled a yellow Adidas x Olivia Oblanc top, sharing it on Instagram with the caption: “Presenting #adidasOriginalsbyOliviaOblanc live from London! So excited for you @OliviaOblanc. Collection drops tomorrow.”

The 15-piece line drops online and in stores Nov. 17. The sportswear capsule boasts hoodies, cargo pants, jackets and three footwear silhouettes. Keeping sustainability in mind, Oblanc selected Parlay’s recycled fabrics for the apparel. She chose blues, reds and yellows for the collection, a choice that was inspired by utility garments.

Oblanc also tapped Jenner to help with the campaign, and not only did she offer creative direction, she also curated a group of young creators for the capsule’s London presentation yesterday. Oblanc and Jenner also partnered with three young filmmakers — Leonn Ward, Ronan McKenzie and Stephen Isaac-Wilson — to develop campaign films centered around the themes of fashion, beauty and music.

