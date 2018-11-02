Keira Knightley Looks Like a Fairy Princess at the ‘Nutcracker’ Premiere

Keira Knightley stepped out in an ethereal ensemble as she hit the red carpet at the London premiere of “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” yesterday.

The 33-year-old actress — who is the face of Chanel’s Coco Mademoiselle fragrance — was snapped in a gorgeous gown from the label’s spring ’05 collection.

Keira Knightley at “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms” premiere in London. CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

The dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and white floral appliqués, with gold detailing throughout. It cinched in at the waist with a pink sash.

The Chanel creation had a pink bow at the back, with a ribbon going down all the way to the floor.

For footwear, Knightley selected a pair of strappy sandals. The shoes came in a sparkly silver colorway, with a pointy heel.

Keira Knightley CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star completed her look with some sparkly jewelry, rocking a pair of dangly earrings and a statement ring. She opted for a glamorous beauty look, choosing a smoky eye and a red lip.

Also on the red carpet was Misty Copeland, who plays the Ballerina Princess in the film.

One of the most well-known ballerinas in the world, Copeland stepped out in a black geometric-print Fendi gown that featured a plunging neckline. The 36-year-old finished off her stylish ensemble with a pair of black ankle-strap sandals that came adorned with bows.

Misty Copeland CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Ellie Bamber wore a princess-y Chanel minidress with fluffy detailing on the skirt. The 21-year-old completed her look with a pair of pointy-toe silver pumps by Jimmy Choo.

Ellie Bamber CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

Rounding out the pack was Mackenzie Foy. She looked elegant in a one-shouldered pink Rodarte gown that featured floral detailing at the waist and a sheer overlay.

Mackenzie Foy CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

