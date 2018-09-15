Keira Knightley Channels Flapper Style at ‘Colette’ Premiere

Keira Knightley looked chic as she stepped out to the “Colette” premiere in Los Angeles on Friday.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star sported a Chanel couture gown in pale pink that channeled 1920s style.

Keira Knightley on the red carpet. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

The elegant gown had a sheer overlay with sparkly detailing on the bodice that tapered off into a fluffy feathered skirt.

For footwear, Knightley selected Chloe Gosselin’s Narcissus sandals in a silver colorway. Made in Italy, the shiny ankle-strap sandals feature a stiletto heel and a leather lining.

A closer look at Knightley’s shoes. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The 33-year-old accessorized with jewel-encrusted dangling earrings and a cocktail ring. For a beauty look, she selected red bold lipstick.

In the historical film “Colette,” Knightley plays the titular character. Colette was a French writer whose “Claudine” stories — written under her husband Willy’s name — became incredibly well-known and turned the duo into a celebrity couple. The film’s drama comes from Colette’s determination to break free of Willy and gain recognition for her own work, which her husband attempts to thwart.

The film has gained high praise from critics since its world premiere at Sundance, with a score of 92 percent on Rotten Tomatoes now.

Speaking to Variety about her role, Knightley explained why she wished to play Colette.

“It’s wonderful to play inspiring women and to get their stories and their voices out there. Within her writing, Colette was questioning the idea of gender and the idea of what was naturally feminine as opposed to society’s take on being feminine,” she said.

