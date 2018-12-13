Keira Knightley Heads to Buckingham Palace in a Sandal-Boot Hybrid You Have to See

Keira Knightley shows off her Order of the British Empire.

Keira Knightley received an Order of the British Empire from Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace Thursday for her work with charities such as Oxfam and WaterAid. The two-time Academy Award-nominated actress wore Chanel couture for the special ceremony.

The longtime face of the iconic fashion house opted for a beige tweed skirt set from Chanel’s spring ’17 couture collection. The look, which was styled by Leith Clark, came complete with a wide patent leather pale pink belt, a white shirt featuring a black bow at the collar and a matching tweed boater hat.

Keira Knightley wearing a Chanel haute couture spring ’17 look with Chloe Gosselin ’s Salix pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, the 33-year-old “Colette” star, who was joined by her parents and husband James Righton, sported Chloe Gosselin’s Salix pumps that look like a mash-up of sandals and boots. The hybrid shoe features a neutral leather finish with a lace-up detail, a pointy toe and ankle straps.

FN’s 2018 Emerging Talent Award honoree took to Instagram to share her excitement that Knightley was wearing her shoes for the occasion. “So honored to have our shoes being a part of this memorable look and moment,” Gosselin captioned a photo.

A close-up look at Keira Knightley rocking Chloe Gosselin’s Salix lace-up detail pumps featuring a nude leather finish. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Want more?

Keira Knightley Looks Like a Fairy Princess at the ‘Nutcracker’ Premiere