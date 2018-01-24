Katy Perry Low-Key Sports a $3,700 Versace Look for Dinner

Katy Perry Rex Shutterstock

After channeling Minnie Mouse on Monday, Katy Perry opted for a very different outfit for dinner last night.

Seldom shying away from bold prints, the pop star wore a head-turning look from Versace’s spring ’18 tribute collection, featuring the brand’s iconic Wild Baroque print, which appeared in the brand’s 1992 line.

Before heading to Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif., Perry took to Instagram Stories to show off her fierce ensemble, which included $1,475 skinny jeans and a crew neck top that cost a cool $1,225. The two-piece set bearing a mix of leopard print under a gold pattern was pulled together by Versace Tribute leather sandals.

The glamorous black ankle-strap style, also from the collection, which paid tribute to the late Gianni Versace, features small golden Medusa medallions and all calf leather, priced at $995.

That means the new “American Idol” judge’s outfit is valued at over $3,500, and that’s not including her accessories, which consisted of dangling gold earrings, a black belt with a gold buckle, a gold bracelet and black shades.

While giving some love to her look on Instagram, the former FN cover star lip-synced along to Bruno Mars’ song “Versace on the Floor” before posting a shot captioned “All she needs is a wall to work.”

