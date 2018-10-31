Katy Perry Styles Her Sandals in the Most Bizarre Way

You have a pair of jeans, and you have a pair of ankle-strap sandals. Do you roll up the hem to show off the ankle strap? Do you cover the strap? Do you change into a cropped pants? It looks as though FN cover star Katy Perry faced a similar dilemma, and she resolved it in the most unexpected fashion: She strapped her gold sandals right over her jeans.

Katy Perry leaves the “American Idol” studios in a pair of Alberta Ferretti jeans and gold heels, Oct. 30. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Katy Perry’s gold heels that she strapped over the ankle of her jeans. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Leaving the “American Idol” studios on Tuesday night, the show’s judge wore a pair of $850 Alberta Ferretti studded jeans that she styled with a matching jacket and a graphic tee (all while holding her adorable pup) for a very retro-chic rocker look. But it was her shoe situation that had us doing a double take.

The way she wore her heels wasn’t the only daring fashion move that Perry made in the past 24 hours.

In honor of Halloween, the singer promoted her show alongside Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie on “Live With Kelly and Ryan” yesterday.

The whole squad dressed up in inflatable costumes, with Katy choosing a hilarious take on a sloth, with long claws and all, as she shared on her Instagram.

