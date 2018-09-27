Katy Perry Suffers a Sandal Malfunction on the Carpet in Monte Carlo

Katy Perry showed off some fancy footwork in France on Wednesday when she posed for photos at the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean.
A wardrobe malfunction was narrowly avoided when her sandals got wrapped around her floor-length Tom Ford dress — provoking a tumble or inadvertent exposure — but she recovered like a pro.
Still, the pop-star looked chic in a taupe Tom Ford gown from his spring ’18 ready-to-wear line. The number featured a ruched bodice with metallic chainmail sleeves. Perry coordinated the gown with white sandals by Via Spiga. The brand’s Faxon style, which retails for $295, has a squared-toe profile and ankle strap on a slim 4-inch block heel.
Perry completed the look with a diamond ring and earrings, but her most handsome accessory was actor Orlando Bloom. The movie star was a dapper companion in a black suit with matching lace-up dress shoes.
The couple posed for photos with Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, who cut an elegant figure in a floor-length blue dress with a crystal-embellished shoulder.
Special guests included Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo, Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green, Chris Tucker, Lais Ribeiro, Alessandra Ambrosio and Gloria Gaynor.
