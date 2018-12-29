Katy Perry Commands Attention in Minidress & Matching Thigh-Highs at Lady Gaga’s Vegas Show

Katy Perry made a major fashion statement yesterday as she stepped out to Lady Gaga’s “Enigma” show at the Park Theater in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old songstress wore a head-to-toe Christian Siriano faux leather look. The outfit consisted of a strapless brown minidress with ruching at the stomach and matching thigh-high boots.

The square-toe boots folded over at the top, revealing a peek of bare leg.

Perry completed her sultry outfit with gold statement earrings, wearing dark red lipstick for a vampy look. Her

The “Teenage Dream” hitmaker was accompanied by boyfriend Orlando Bloom, who sat by her side in a baseball cap paired with a navy and tan jacket. The couple took videos of Gaga’s performance, which they posted to their respective Instagram Stories.

Gaga debuted a new look onstage, swapping her signature blond locks for a wavy blue wig. The “Alejandro” singer wore a glimmering silver mosaic by Tom Ford as she hovered over the crowd on a wire-strung harness at the concert, which boasted an attendance of more than 5,000.

Lady Gaga hangs from a wire-string as she performs in Vegas. CREDIT: Splash News

Last night marked the first performance for Gaga in her “Enigma” Vegas residency. Aside from Perry and Bloom, Gaga’s family was in attendance for the occasion, including fiancé Christian Carino.

