Happy 34th Birthday, Katy Perry — Celebrate With Her Most Outrageous Looks This Year

Katy Perry wore some standout looks this year. She channeled Minnie Mouse to honor the iconic character with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, wore humongous wings at the Met Gala and dazzled in head-to-toe pink at the 2018 FFANY Shoes on Sale Gala. But to celebrate her 34th birthday today, FN is taking a look at some of the more low-key cool outfits she rocked this year that you might have missed.

In July, the FN cover star was spotted stepping out on a date night with her beau Orlando Bloom in London sporting a slinky fuchsia silk blend lace-trim Alice + Olivia dress paired with white Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers featuring black stripes. Perry topped off her ensemble with a black leather Eugenia Kim beret, a black Hermes Birkin bag and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.

Katy Perry wearing a fuchsia Alice + Olivia lace-trim dress with Adidas Superstar sneakers in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In June, the pop sensation was captured out and about in London again, this time modeling a black leather Western-inspired fringe-trim jacket with bold flame print sleeves. She styled the bold piece with a black tank, skintight black J Brand leggings and PVC-lined cap-toe pumps. A black leather quilted Chanel bag, cat-eye frames and chunky gold earrings pulled things together.

Katy Perry in London wearing black leather leggings with red cap-toe PVC pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the Versace Met Gala after party in NYC, the California Gurl turned heads in a curve-hugging black and neon yellow colorblock dress featuring an off-the-shoulder silhouette and matching neon yellow pumps.

Katy Perry at the Versace Met Gala after party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For a look at some of Katy Perry’s most outrageous shoe moments, click through the gallery.

Want more?

Exclusive: Katy Perry Talks Footwear, Family and Aiding the Fight Against Breast Cancer