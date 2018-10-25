You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Happy 34th Birthday, Katy Perry — Celebrate With Her Most Outrageous Looks This Year

By Allie Fasanella
Katy Perry’s Most Outrageous Shoe Looks
Katy Perry’s Most Outrageous Shoe Looks
Katy Perry’s Most Outrageous Shoe Looks
Katy Perry’s Most Outrageous Shoe Looks
Katy Perry wore some standout looks this year. She channeled Minnie Mouse to honor the iconic character with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, wore humongous wings at the Met Gala and dazzled in head-to-toe pink at the 2018 FFANY Shoes on Sale Gala. But to celebrate her 34th birthday today, FN is taking a look at some of the more low-key cool outfits she rocked this year that you might have missed.

In July, the FN cover star was spotted stepping out on a date night with her beau Orlando Bloom in London sporting a slinky fuchsia silk blend lace-trim Alice + Olivia dress paired with white Adidas Originals Superstar sneakers featuring black stripes. Perry topped off her ensemble with a black leather Eugenia Kim beret, a black Hermes Birkin bag and Jennifer Fisher jewelry.

Katy Perry wearing a fuchsia Alice + Olivia lace-trim dress with Adidas Superstar sneakers in London.
In June, the pop sensation was captured out and about in London again, this time modeling a black leather Western-inspired fringe-trim jacket with bold flame print sleeves. She styled the bold piece with a black tank, skintight black J Brand leggings and PVC-lined cap-toe pumps. A black leather quilted Chanel bag, cat-eye frames and chunky gold earrings pulled things together.

Katy Perry in London wearing black leather leggings with red cap-toe PVC pumps.
At the Versace Met Gala after party in NYC, the California Gurl turned heads in a curve-hugging black and neon yellow colorblock dress featuring an off-the-shoulder silhouette and matching neon yellow pumps.

Katy Perry at the Versace Met Gala after party.
For a look at some of Katy Perry’s most outrageous shoe moments, click through the gallery. 

