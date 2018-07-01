Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise Twin in Florals and Ballet Flats in Paris

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have mommy-daughter style down pat.

The pair looked chic as they stepped out in matching looks — summery florals and ballet flats — in Paris today.

Katie Holmes (L) and Suri Cruise in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

Holmes sported a pale blue, collared dress with a floral print and loose waist, which she paired with shiny black ballet flats for a chic, casual look. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum accessorized with oversized sunglasses and a red handbag, wearing her short hair down.

Katie Holmes in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Cruise, Holmes’ daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, wore a red pattered floral shirt with smocking at the neck and a pink-and-white striped flowing skirt. The 12-year-old completed her look with white ballet flats that had bows at the toe and wore her brunette locks in a low ponytail.

Suri Cruise in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to her career as an actress, Holmes is also a bonafide style star. The 39-year-old — who favors preppy, classic looks — starred in Zac Posen’s fall ’18 campaign and once had her own fashion line, called Holmes & Yang, that she started alongside pal Jeanne Yang.

Although Cruise has not yet entered her teen years, she has already made an impact with her style, wearing kid-friendly looks and often choosing similar outfits to those worn by her mom. The tween has recently shown a penchant for Adidas Superstar sneakers, wearing the style twice since last Sunday for outings with her nanny in New York.

