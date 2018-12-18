A Look at How Katie Holmes Coordinates Her Style With Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes has been snapped with 12-year-old daughter Suri Cruise hundreds, if not thousands, of times over the years — and the duo always look camera-ready in chic, subtly coordinated outfits.

Holmes, who turns 40 today, made a rare red carpet appearance with Suri at the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala in New York this May. Both mother and daughter were chic in floral dresses that fell just below the knee. Suri, who Holmes shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, wore a rose-printed dress with long sleeves and smock detailing at the waist, completing her look with gold ballet flats. Meanwhile, Holmes posed in a mint-colored Zac Posen dress with blush ankle-strap pumps.

Suri Cruise (L) and Katie Holmes pose at the ballet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Another adorable twinning moment came in Paris this summer, where both Holmes and Suri stepped out in floral looks and ballet flats. Suri was stylish in a floral-print top, striped skirt and white flats, while Holmes wore a loose-fitting baby blue collared dress with shiny black flats.

Katie Holmes (L) and Suri Cruise in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

The “Dawson’s Creek” actress has been twinning with her daughter for years. One early instance came in 2009, when the duo stepped out in coordinated black and white looks. Holmes wore a gray T-shirt with a black cardigan, white shorts and sandals, while baby Suri sported a monochrome striped dress with an anchor embroidered on it and teensy black flats.

Katie Holmes (R) and Suri Cruise twin in 2009. CREDIT: Shutterstock

