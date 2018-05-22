Check Out the New FN!

Katie Holmes and Her Mini-Me Suri Twin in Florals at the Ballet

By Erin E. Clack
suri-cruise-katie-holmes
Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise attend the American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala.
CREDIT: Splash News

Actress Katie Holmes and her 12-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise, enjoyed an evening at the ballet last night — and they wore matching outfits for the occasion. The close-knit pair attended the annual American Ballet Theatre Spring Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Opera House, dressed perfectly in sync in colorful floral-print dresses.

katie-holmes-suri-cruise
Katie Holmes poses with daughter Suri Cruise at the ballet.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Holmes appeared to channel Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (perhaps inspired by her portrayal of the former first lady in the 2017 miniseries “The Kennedys: After Camelot”) in a vintage-inspired boatneck dress by Zac Posen. The mint-colored design featured elaborate floral embroidery and a touch of sparkle. Holmes accessorized with a simple pair of nude-colored suede ankle-strap heels and diamond earrings.

katie-holmes
Katie Holmes walks the red carpet in a Zac Posen dress and nude heels.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Cruise, who celebrated her birthday last month, looked adorably sophisticated in a Dolce & Gabbana rose-print silk chiffon maxi dress, detailed with a bow at the neck and a ruched waistband. The luxe designer piece retails for a whopping $1,275. She topped off her ladylike look with a tiny pink purse, shimmery gold ballet flats and a floral head wreath.

suri-cruise-katie-holmes
Suri Cruise matches her mom, Katie Holmes, in a floral-print maxi dress.
CREDIT: Splash News
katie-holmes-suri-cruise
The two are joined by Holmes' mother, Kathleen Stothers-Holmes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Ballet flats are a signature shoe for Cruise. Although she made headlines — and sparked controversy — for wearing heels at the young age of 3, the famous tween has since embraced more comfortable and age-appropriate styles including flats, sandals, T-straps and Mary Janes. Some of the brands she keeps in rotation include Bloch, Manuela de Juan, Bonpoint and Crewcuts.

