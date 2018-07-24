Katie Holmes Steps Out With Beach Babe Waves and a Suit With Pointy Pumps at ‘The Wife’ Premiere

Katie Holmes steps out to support the cast of "The Wife" in Hollywood on Monday.

After grabbing lunch with Scott Eastwood at Shutters on the Beach hotel in Santa Monica, Calif., yesterday, Katie Holmes was spotted stepping out again later that evening, this time in support of the cast of “The Wife” at the film’s Los Angeles premiere held at the Pacific Design Center. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum showed off a sleek and sultry black and white look for the red carpet appearance.

Holmes posed alongside the movie’s stars including Glenn Close and Christian Slater while rocking an outfit consisting of a white Isabel Marant blazer paired with high-waisted black trousers and classic black suede Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Katie Homes spotted outside the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, Calif. CREDIT: Splash

The stilettos featured a pointy-toe silhouette from the luxury shoe brand and served as just the thing her ensemble needed to pull it together. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old “Ray Donovan” actress — who also wore a simple white shirt tucked into her pants — accessorized with a blue pendant necklace and a nude leather handbag.

Katie Holmes on the red carpet at the premiere of 'The Wife' in L.A. on July 23. CREDIT: Splash

Holmes has been seen promoting projects throughout summer as well as enjoying time with her daughter, Suri Cruise.

