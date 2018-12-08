Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katie Holmes Rocks the Snakeskin Boot Trend On Stage at Z100’s Jingle Ball

By Allie Fasanella
Katie Holmes rocked one of the biggest shoe trends of the moment at Z100’s annual Jingle Ball concert in New York City last night. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum hit the red carpet and then the stage in snakeskin boots.

The 39-year-old mom, who gave her 12-year-old daughter Suri Cruise and two friends the VIP treatment, dressed in a pretty black semi-sheer lace top featuring floral embroidering with a pair of white boot-cut jeans and flat pointy-toed python print ankle booties.

Other celebs that have been loving the python boot trend recently include Emily Ratajkowski, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

At last year’s Jingle Ball concert, Katie Holmes made headlines for taking Suri Cruise on stage to introduce Taylor Swift’s performance.

You can watch Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, G-Eazy, Dua Lipa and more take the stage at Jingle Ball during an exclusive nationwide television special on The CW network on Dec 16. at 8 P.M. EST.

For more celebrity style at Jingle Ball 2018, check out the gallery.

