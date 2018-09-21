Katie Holmes Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in a Curve-Hugging Red Dress, Strappy Heels & Diamonds

Katie Holmes looked like an old Hollywood starlet on the red carpet last night.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum sported a shiny red dress by Zac Posen as she attended the Harry Winston dinner at the Rainbow Room in New York.

The curve-hugging dress featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and elegant sleeves.

Katie Holmes wears a dress by Zac Posen with Alaia shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Katie Holmes CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

For footwear, she selected satiny Alaia sandals in a blush shade, which offered an elegant counterpart to the striking dress. The sandals featured criss-cross straps and a sizable chunky heel.

Katie Holmes’ footwear. CREDIT: Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

Holmes accessorized with a necklace and earrings from Harry Winston’s New York Collection.

The actress’ vintage-style glamour extended to her beauty look. She wore her waved locks in a bob, rocking a bold red lip that matched her elegant dress.

Holmes took to Instagram to show off her glam makeover, sharing a photo of herself making her way to the event. “So fun to get all dressed up for @harrywinston,” she captioned the image.

While the 39-year-old keeps a relatively low profile, she made the rounds at New York Fashion Week for spring ’19 shows, attending presentations for designers including Tory Burch, Zimmermann and Alice & Olivia.

