Katie Holmes Shows Us the Grown-Up Way to Wear Feathers on the Red Carpet

By Allie Fasanella
katie holmes, American Ballet Theatre fall gala
Katie Holmes attends the American Ballet Theatre fall gala.
Katie Holmes took on the menswear trend with a twist for the American Ballet Theatre’s fall gala last night at the David H. Koch theater in New York.

Bringing her lookalike mom, Kathleen, along, the actress-slash-style maven turned heads in a slightly oversized gray Prada suit featuring a plunging neckline and bold feathered cuffs.

katie holmes, prada, American Ballet Theatre Gala
Katie Holmes wearing a gray feather-trimmed Prada suit with simple black sandals.
The 39-year-old “Dawson’s Creek” alum complemented the feather-trimmed two-piece, crafted from a blend of wool and silk, with layered gold necklaces, a bold triple bun updo and a pair of minimal black sandals. A simple black clutch bag pulled her statement-making look together.

To get Holmes’ chic look, her Prada blazer is available for $2,620 via barneys.com; snag the matching embellished cropped trousers at farfetch.com for $1,630.

katie holmes, prada, American Ballet Theatre Gala, katie holmes mom
Katie Holmes on the red carpet at the American Ballet Theatre Gala with her mother, Kathleen Holmes.
And while the mother of one nailed the feather trend in an unexpected way, Holmes’ mom shined on her own in a royal blue off-the-shoulder gown paired with sparkling silver Mary Jane flats. Her look was finished with a purple and gold clutch, a string of silver necklaces and chic round black eyeglasses.

