Katie Holmes Shows Us the Grown-Up Way to Wear Feathers on the Red Carpet

Katie Holmes took on the menswear trend with a twist for the American Ballet Theatre’s fall gala last night at the David H. Koch theater in New York.

Bringing her lookalike mom, Kathleen, along, the actress-slash-style maven turned heads in a slightly oversized gray Prada suit featuring a plunging neckline and bold feathered cuffs.

Katie Holmes wearing a gray feather-trimmed Prada suit with simple black sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 39-year-old “Dawson’s Creek” alum complemented the feather-trimmed two-piece, crafted from a blend of wool and silk, with layered gold necklaces, a bold triple bun updo and a pair of minimal black sandals. A simple black clutch bag pulled her statement-making look together.

To get Holmes’ chic look, her Prada blazer is available for $2,620 via barneys.com; snag the matching embellished cropped trousers at farfetch.com for $1,630.

Katie Holmes on the red carpet at the American Ballet Theatre Gala with her mother, Kathleen Holmes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

And while the mother of one nailed the feather trend in an unexpected way, Holmes’ mom shined on her own in a royal blue off-the-shoulder gown paired with sparkling silver Mary Jane flats. Her look was finished with a purple and gold clutch, a string of silver necklaces and chic round black eyeglasses.

Want more?

Katie Holmes Steps Out With Beach Babe Waves and a Suit With Pointy Pumps at ‘The Wife’ Premiere

Katie Holmes’ Sexy Split-Front Booties Take Her Outfit to Another Level