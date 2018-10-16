Katie Holmes’ Sexy Split-Front Booties Take Her Outfit to Another Level

Katie Holmes smiles for cameras at the Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker luncheon.

Two days after being spotted stepping out with her mini-me daughter Suri Cruise, who was clad in bright pink Uggs, Katie Holmes hit the Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker Luncheon on Tuesday in New York City, sporting a chic black and white look.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum posed for cameras at the event in a cream-colored blazer paired with black skinny jeans and black suede Gianvito Rossi split-front booties. The 39-year-old actress pulled her sophisticated ensemble together with a black Chanel Gabrielle hobo bag retailing for $4,500.

Katie Holmes wearing a cream-colored blazer with black skinny jeans and black suede peep-toe pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Holmes wore the aged calfskin leather bag boasting silver and gold-tone hardware as a crossbody. The luxe-yet-understated accessory made her outfit for the luncheon, which aims to help up-and-coming female filmmakers succeed. Inside the event, Holmes chatted away with “Friends” star Courteney Cox.

Katie Holmes shows off a black leather chevron quilted Chanel crossbody bag in New York City Tuesday. CREDIT: Splash

(L-R): Katie Holmes and Courteney Cox chatting inside the Tribeca Chanel Women’s Filmmaker luncheon in NYC. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When the mother of one, who shares her 12-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise, hit the streets of the Big Apple this weekend, she chose Birkenstock-inspired Louis Vuitton logo sandals and her go-to favorite Celine Belt bag.

