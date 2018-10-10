Sign up for our newsletter today!

Katie Holmes’ Thigh-High Boots Came With Flattering Details That Took Her Baggy Sweater Dress to Another Level

By Charlie Carballo
Katie Holmes
CREDIT: Splash

‘Tis the season for boots, sweaters and cozy dressing. Katie Holmes was a chic example of seasonal style today while enjoying an outing in New York.

Stomping out in black leather over-the-knee boots, Holmes coordinated the footwear with an oversized cream-colored knit sweater emblazoned with a poinsettia-like pattern. Her stompers featured a scallop cut at the front, a slouched construction, pointy toes and cone heels.

Katie Holmes
CREDIT: Splash
Detail of Katie Holmes’ boots.
CREDIT: Splash

The look was expertly executed — with the boots serving as an apt companion to the sweater. The boot’s slouched silhouette helped add a sense of texture and dimension that played off of her wrinkled sleeves.

The scallop cut showed off a flattering pop of skin around the leg and helped to call attention to the length of the boot. Of course, a stiletto heel is a fine option for thigh-highs, but she made a wise choice in opting for a cone heel because it offers more support for the foot and enhances conditions for comfort.

Katie Holmes
CREDIT: Splash
Katie Holmes
CREDIT: Splash

The no-pants trend, popular with celebrities like Ariana Grande and Hailey Baldwin, is a stylish departure from the former “Dawson’s Creek” star’s usually fuss-free street style looks. While running errands in the Big Apple or spending time with her daughter, Suri, Holmes embraces casual pieces like trousers paired with graphic-print tops and flats.

