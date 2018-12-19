Katie Holmes’ 40th Birthday: Gucci Boots, a Rainbow Sweater & Jamie Foxx

Katie Holmes kept it casual as she stepped out last night for her birthday dinner at New York’s Serendipity3.

The “Dawson’s Creek” actress sported a rainbow-striped cardigan over a gray T-shirt and high-waisted blue jeans.

Katie Holmes wears jeans and Gucci boots to her birthday dinner in New York on Dec. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the star went with a Gucci style. The shoes Holmes selected were black ankle boots with an on-trend square toe and low block heel. The brand’s interlocking Gs and signature red and green striping adorned the shoes.

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The 40-year-old carried a black Fendi handbag and accessorized with a pair of dark shades. She wore her shoulder-length brown strands down.

Holmes was joined at her birthday party by her mother, Kathleen, her daughter, Suri Cruise, and her boyfriend, Jamie Foxx.

Foxx and Holmes came separately to the restaurant, with the 51-year-old actor arriving in a plaid coat worn over a pair of fitted jeans. The “Django Unchained” star completed his outfit with white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers for a dressed-down look.

Jamie Foxx in Adidas Stan Smith sneakers at Katie Holmes’ birthday. CREDIT: Splash News

Suri arrived at her mother’s dinner with her nanny, wearing a casual and age-appropriate outfit. The 12-year-old — who Holmes shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise — looked stylish in a white quarter-zip fleece and black skirt, which she wore over thick tights as she battled the New York elements. The tween chose hot-pink Ugg boots with bow detailing to add a pop of color to her ensemble.

Suri Cruise wears Ugg boots at her mom’s 40th birthday celebration. CREDIT: Splash News

