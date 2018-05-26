Katharine McPhee Is Stylish in Summery Bra Top With Matching Pants & Pointy Pumps at Broadway.com Awards

Katharine McPhee was honored for her debut Broadway role in the Sara Bareilles musical “Waitress” yesterday at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards in New York City. For the special occasion, not only did she show off a new blunt bob with bangs, but her Zimmermann resort ’18 ensemble stood out, too.

The 34-year-old, who was accompanied by her record producer boyfriend, David Foster, chose a summery striped, ruffled two-piece set featuring a bra top baring a good deal of midriff and high-waisted palazzo-style trousers from the luxe Australian brand.

Katharine McPhee wearing Zimmerman resort '18. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The “American Idol” runner-up accessorized the look, which was seen on the catwalk in New York last summer, with a simple necklace from Communion by Joy, a bracelet, a coordinating neutral-toned bag and pointy nude pumps. The shoes were an apt choice, as the pointed silhouette completed the outfit’s angular, ruffled shoulder detail.

Meanwhile, Foster looked dapper clad in a blue blazer over a white button-up shirt and jeans. The 68-year-old accessorized with sleek aviators and dark lace-up shoes.

McPhee with boyfriend David Foster in NYC. CREDIT: Splash

