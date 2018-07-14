Model Kate Upton Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Kate Upton at the Breitling 'Global Roadshow' event in New York.

In the latest celebrity Instagram reveal, model Kate Upton revealed today that she is pregnant with her first child.

The 26-year-old and her husband, Major League Baseball star Justin Verlander, were married last year.

Known for her classic style, Upton made a fashionable statement in her post. She wore a crimson pant suit, white t-shirt and matching sunnies that accompanied her revealing #PregnantinMiami hashtag on Saturday morning — which naturally sent her mentions into a frenzy.

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

In the past, Upton has been known to turn heads with denim-on-denim looks and curve-hugging dresses, such as the metallic off-the shoulder Haney Emily frock she wore to a Breitling event in New York earlier this year.

In May, Upton walked the Met Gala red carpet with Alexandre Birman, wearing a Zac Posen dress. She wore gem-embellished bespoke sandals by Birman, and they perfectly matched her dazzling headpiece.

The 41-year-old designer — who recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary in the shoe business — revealed, “I was obsessed when I saw the crown made with the stones I designed on the shoes.”

At New York Fashion Week in February, Upton, who formerly starred in a Sam Edelman campaign, chose the brand’s shoes to match an all-white ensemble at the Jonathan Simkhai presentation.