Model Kate Upton Is Pregnant With Her First Child

In the latest celebrity Instagram reveal, model Kate Upton revealed today that she is pregnant with her first child.
The 26-year-old and her husband, Major League Baseball star Justin Verlander, were married last year.
Known for her classic style, Upton made a fashionable statement in her post. She wore a crimson pant suit, white t-shirt and matching sunnies that accompanied her revealing #PregnantinMiami hashtag on Saturday morning — which naturally sent her mentions into a frenzy.
In the past, Upton has been known to turn heads with denim-on-denim looks and curve-hugging dresses, such as the metallic off-the shoulder Haney Emily frock she wore to a Breitling event in New York earlier this year.
In May, Upton walked the Met Gala red carpet with Alexandre Birman, wearing a Zac Posen dress. She wore gem-embellished bespoke sandals by Birman, and they perfectly matched her dazzling headpiece.
The 41-year-old designer — who recently celebrated his 10-year anniversary in the shoe business — revealed, “I was obsessed when I saw the crown made with the stones I designed on the shoes.”
At New York Fashion Week in February, Upton, who formerly starred in a Sam Edelman campaign, chose the brand’s shoes to match an all-white ensemble at the Jonathan Simkhai presentation.