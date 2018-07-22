Kate Upton Shows Off Baby Bump in Sparkly Dress and Strappy Stilettos at Maxim Party

Kate Upton showed off her growing baby bump in a form-fitting dress as she celebrated the release of her Maxim Hot 100 cover yesterday.

At Maxim Hot 100 Experience at Hollywood Paladium in Los Angeles on Saturday, the supermodel sported a form-fitting, sequin-covered dress with long sleeves that came down to mid-calf. The eye-catching design — which was very much in line with the curve-hugging dresses Upton typically chooses — featured an ombré pattern, shifting from blue at the neckline to purple on the hem.

Kate Upton at Maxim Hot 100 Experience. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For footwear, she selected strappy, high-heels that featured criss-cross strap detailing. The summery sandals — a trendy style favored by stars such as Kim Kardashian and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley — were the perfect complement to the star’s body-confident look.

A closer look at Upton's sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Upton was accompanied on the red carpet by her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, who was in town for his team’s game against the Los Angeles Angels. The MLB star wore a pale purple checked suit, which he paired with dark purple lace-up shoes.

Kate Upton (L) and Justin Verlander. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Upton spilled the beans about her pregnancy last week, sharing the news on Instagram with her 6 million followers. The star shared an image of herself clad in a red suit and dark sunglasses to the photo-sharing platform, captioning the image “#PregnantinMiami.”

Verlander reposted the news to his personal account.

