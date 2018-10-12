Kate Moss Goes Playful in Polka Dots at Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Princess Eugenie’s wedding was a star-studded affair.
Held at St. George’s Chapel in England, the event drew together British royalty and pop culture icons, including Kate Moss.
The supermodel went for a playful ensemble, wearing a white and navy polka-dotted two-piece dress and jacket.
She paired the outfit with a netted fascinator and sky-high satin blue Christian Louboutin stilettos.
Moss brought along her 16-year-old daughter, Lila Moss, as her date.
Princess Eugenie, on the other hand, chose to wear a gown made by Peter Pilotto. Her shoes were created by British designer Charlotte Olympia.
The 28-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew wore a white backless dress and opted for the Greville emerald Kokoshnik tiara belonging to her grandmother, the queen. She also put on a pair of diamond and emerald drop earrings made for her by then-fiancé, now husband, Jack Brooksbank, as a wedding present.
Other guests at the wedding included Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore and Liv Tyler.
