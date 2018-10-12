Kate Moss Goes Playful in Polka Dots at Princess Eugenie’s Wedding

Princess Eugenie’s wedding was a star-studded affair.

Held at St. George’s Chapel in England, the event drew together British royalty and pop culture icons, including Kate Moss.

Kate Moss arrives at the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The supermodel went for a playful ensemble, wearing a white and navy polka-dotted two-piece dress and jacket.

She paired the outfit with a netted fascinator and sky-high satin blue Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Kate Moss wore sky-high Christian Louboutin pumps in blue satin. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Moss brought along her 16-year-old daughter, Lila Moss, as her date.

Kate Moss wore a navy and white polka dot suit to the royal wedding. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Princess Eugenie, on the other hand, chose to wear a gown made by Peter Pilotto. Her shoes were created by British designer Charlotte Olympia.

The 28-year-old daughter of Prince Andrew wore a white backless dress and opted for the Greville emerald Kokoshnik tiara belonging to her grandmother, the queen. She also put on a pair of diamond and emerald drop earrings made for her by then-fiancé, now husband, Jack Brooksbank, as a wedding present.

Princess Eugenie CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other guests at the wedding included Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Naomi Campbell, Cara Delevingne, Demi Moore and Liv Tyler.

