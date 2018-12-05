Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Looks Like a Fairytale Princess in This Sparkly Gown

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Kate Middleton, tiara, cinderella, gown, buckingham palace, royal reception
Kate Middleton
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is a modern-day royal, but she looked like a character straight out of a Disney movie as she attended an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace tonight.

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a fitted pale blue Jenny Packham gown with sheer draped sleeves and crystal embellishment throughout.

She wore her brunette locks in an updo, putting all of the attention on the tiara placed atop her head. The stunning headpiece  — known as the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara — featured diamonds and pearls throughout. Middleton accessorized with matching pearl earrings that shimmered in her ears.

Kate Middleton, tiara, buckingham palace, jenny packham, gown, cinderella
Kate Middleton
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of three accessorized with the Royal Family Order, a yellow ribbon given to her by Queen Elizabeth II as a testament to her achievements as a working royal.

Kate Middleton, tiara, cinderella, gown, buckingham palace, royal reception
Kate Middleton
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 36-year-old University of St. Andrews alumnae was accompanied by husband Prince William, who wore a suit with military regalia for the occasion.

It was a busy Tuesday for the couple, who kicked off their days by hosting military families and children who are separated from their loved ones deployed in Cyprus, Greece.

The duchess sported a festive outfit for the event, looking stylish in a red tartan Emilia Wickstead skirt, a black Brora cardigan and slouch boots with a stiletto heel.

Catherine Duchess of CambridgePrince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge host lunch for military personnel, London, UK - 04 Dec 2018Their Royal Highnesses will host a Christmas party in London for families and children of deployed personnel from RAF Coningsby and RAF Marham serving in Cyprus. The Duke is Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby, Lincolnshire, which is home to Typhoon Sqns, who currently deploy to Cyprus in support of Op SHADER. RAF Marham have 31 Squadron, who are also contributing to OP SHADER. The event is being supported by The Royal British Legion in recognition of the unique contribution and sacrifices Serving personnel and their families make year round, and especially when they are separated during the festive period. The support of their families and loved ones is vital not only when personnel are serving, but through transition, recovery and civilian life after service, and The Royal British Legion ensures that those family members are supported in return.
Kate Middleton wears an Emilia Wickstead skirt with black slouch boots.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

See how Kate Middleton’s style evolved before she was a duchess.

Want more?

Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Leicester to Honor Victims of Helicopter Crash

Kate Middleton Twins With Meghan Markle in an Outfit She’s Worn Twice Before

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad