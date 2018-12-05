Kate Middleton Looks Like a Fairytale Princess in This Sparkly Gown

Kate Middleton is a modern-day royal, but she looked like a character straight out of a Disney movie as she attended an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace tonight.

The Duchess of Cambridge dazzled in a fitted pale blue Jenny Packham gown with sheer draped sleeves and crystal embellishment throughout.

She wore her brunette locks in an updo, putting all of the attention on the tiara placed atop her head. The stunning headpiece — known as the Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara — featured diamonds and pearls throughout. Middleton accessorized with matching pearl earrings that shimmered in her ears.

The mother of three accessorized with the Royal Family Order, a yellow ribbon given to her by Queen Elizabeth II as a testament to her achievements as a working royal.

The 36-year-old University of St. Andrews alumnae was accompanied by husband Prince William, who wore a suit with military regalia for the occasion.

It was a busy Tuesday for the couple, who kicked off their days by hosting military families and children who are separated from their loved ones deployed in Cyprus, Greece.

The duchess sported a festive outfit for the event, looking stylish in a red tartan Emilia Wickstead skirt, a black Brora cardigan and slouch boots with a stiletto heel.

