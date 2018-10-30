Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Plays a Game of Tennis in Heels

By Erin E. Clack
Erin E. Clack

Erin E. Clack

More Stories By Erin

View All
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton
View Gallery 40 Images

Kate Middleton accompanied husband Prince William for a royal visit to the Basildon Sporting Village in Essex, England, this morning — and she didn’t let her fashionable footwear stop her from joining in on the sports action.

The Duchess of Cambridge — fresh from her maternity leave following the April 23 birth of her third child, Prince Louis — tried her hand at tennis, all while dressed to kill in a chic Smythe check-print blazer, a black turtleneck, black skinny jeans and a pair of black heeled ankle booties.

kate-middleton
Kate Middleton arrives at the Basildon Sporting Village.
CREDIT: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

 

kate-middleton
Kate Middleton joins in a game of tennis wearing Aquatalia booties.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The suede side-zip booties were Aquatalia’s Fallon Dry, a style that has been a go-to for Middleton over the years. Although they are out of stock on the Italian brand’s own website, U.K. retailer Russell & Bromley has the boots for about $375.

kate-middleton-aquatalia
Aquatalia’s Fallon Dry booties have made several appearances in Kate Middleton’s wardrobe.
CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The couple was on hand to promote Coach Core, an apprenticeship program created by the Royal Foundation that uses sports to empower and help young people (16-24) build a career. The program is active in 10 locations across the U.K., with 20 new sites expected to roll out over the next two years.

prince-william-kate-middleton
Prince William and Kate Middleton share a laugh as they compete in a game of boccia.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The two showed off their competitive streak, taking each other on in a round of boccia, a seated game similar to bocce that is designed for people with physical disabilities. Casually dressed in a sweater, chino pants and suede oxfords, William also joined a group of kids for a game of javelin using foam arrows.

Click through to view more of Kate Middleton’s shoe moments

Want more?

Meghan Markle Wins a Boot Throwing Competition in These Affordable and Stylish Wellies

Sorry, Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton’s Still the Biggest Royal Influencer

Kate Middleton Is the Center of Attention in a Cinderella Dress and Princess Diana’s Favorite Tiara

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad