Kate Middleton Plays a Game of Tennis in Heels

Kate Middleton accompanied husband Prince William for a royal visit to the Basildon Sporting Village in Essex, England, this morning — and she didn’t let her fashionable footwear stop her from joining in on the sports action.

The Duchess of Cambridge — fresh from her maternity leave following the April 23 birth of her third child, Prince Louis — tried her hand at tennis, all while dressed to kill in a chic Smythe check-print blazer, a black turtleneck, black skinny jeans and a pair of black heeled ankle booties.

Kate Middleton arrives at the Basildon Sporting Village. CREDIT: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton joins in a game of tennis wearing Aquatalia booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The suede side-zip booties were Aquatalia’s Fallon Dry, a style that has been a go-to for Middleton over the years. Although they are out of stock on the Italian brand’s own website, U.K. retailer Russell & Bromley has the boots for about $375.

Aquatalia’s Fallon Dry booties have made several appearances in Kate Middleton’s wardrobe. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

The couple was on hand to promote Coach Core, an apprenticeship program created by the Royal Foundation that uses sports to empower and help young people (16-24) build a career. The program is active in 10 locations across the U.K., with 20 new sites expected to roll out over the next two years.

Prince William and Kate Middleton share a laugh as they compete in a game of boccia. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The two showed off their competitive streak, taking each other on in a round of boccia, a seated game similar to bocce that is designed for people with physical disabilities. Casually dressed in a sweater, chino pants and suede oxfords, William also joined a group of kids for a game of javelin using foam arrows.

