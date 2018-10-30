Kate Middleton Plays a Game of Tennis in Heels

Kate Middleton accompanied husband Prince William for a royal visit to the Basildon Sporting Village in Essex, England, this morning — and she didn’t let her fashionable footwear stop her from joining in on the sports action.
The Duchess of Cambridge — fresh from her maternity leave following the April 23 birth of her third child, Prince Louis — tried her hand at tennis, all while dressed to kill in a chic Smythe check-print blazer, a black turtleneck, black skinny jeans and a pair of black heeled ankle booties.
The suede side-zip booties were Aquatalia’s Fallon Dry, a style that has been a go-to for Middleton over the years. Although they are out of stock on the Italian brand’s own website, U.K. retailer Russell & Bromley has the boots for about $375.
The couple was on hand to promote Coach Core, an apprenticeship program created by the Royal Foundation that uses sports to empower and help young people (16-24) build a career. The program is active in 10 locations across the U.K., with 20 new sites expected to roll out over the next two years.
The two showed off their competitive streak, taking each other on in a round of boccia, a seated game similar to bocce that is designed for people with physical disabilities. Casually dressed in a sweater, chino pants and suede oxfords, William also joined a group of kids for a game of javelin using foam arrows.
