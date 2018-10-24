Kate Middleton Is the Center of Attention in a Cinderella Dress With Sparkling Diamonds

Kate Middleton had a Cinderella moment today at Buckingham Palace dressed in a romantic gown and mouth-watering baubles.

Accompanying her husband, Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge feted King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands during a state visit and banquet.

The mother-of-three had on a floor-length ice blue ruched dress by Alexander McQueen that hid her shoes, but there was plenty to look at up top. Middleton sparkled in diamonds and pearls, specifically the Lover’s Knot tiara and Queen Alexandra’s wedding necklace. Prince William’s late mother, Princess Diana, was also fond of the tiara.

Princess Diana wears the Lover’s Knot tiara in 1985. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Sarah Burton’s design marks a subtle departure from Middleton’s usual fashion fare. Perhaps Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Oct. 12 was a precursor to the duchess experimenting with her style, seen in a dramatic hot-pink dress with plum Prada pumps.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompany State Visit guests, including Prime Minister Theresa May, to The Netherlands State Banquet held in the Ballroom at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/1aMGtemN0I — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 23, 2018

