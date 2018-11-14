Kate Middleton Recycles a Head-to-Toe Look for South Yorkshire Appearance

When a look works, why not wear it again? At least that’s the philosophy to which Kate Middleton subscribes.

The Duchess of Cambridge rewore a head-to-toe look as she and Prince William stepped out to the opening of the Composites Technology Center at McLaren Automotive in South Yorkshire, England, today.

Kate Middleton wears an Eponine dress and Rupert Sanderson pumps at the opening of the new Composites Technology Center at McLaren Automotive. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton sported a fall ’16 Eponine wool crepe dress coat. The elegant design was belted at the waist and featured three-quarter-length sleeves.

For footwear, she selected navy suede pointed-toe Rupert Sanderson pumps with a 100-millimeter stiletto heel.

A closer look at Middleton’s Rupert Sanderson pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 36-year-old wore her brunette strands down, accessorizing with a blue Smythson bag and a silver Cartier watch.

Kate Middleton walking alongside Prince William in her recycled ensemble. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The duchess stepped out in the same coat and heels in January 2017 for an appearance at the National Centre wearing the same watch.

Kate Middleton wearing an Eponine dress with Rupert Sanderson pumps in January 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She opted for a similarly colored bag to the one she wore today, choosing a Stuart Weitzman clutch that was slightly thinner.

The biggest difference between Middleton’s two looks was her hair. While she opted to wear it down both times, her tresses are several shades lighter now than they were in winter 2017.

