Kate Middleton Breathes New Life Into a Fall 2013 Dress With Jimmy Choo Heels

Kate Middleton never fails to make an old dress look new again.

While visiting the BBC Broadcasting House in London yesterday, the Duchess of Cambridge sported a teal Emilia Wickstead dress from the brand’s fall ’13 collection. The stylish number features long sleeves and a square neckline, with a pleated skirt that hits just above the knee.

Kate Middleton wearing an Emilia Wickstead frock with Jimmy Choo pumps on Nov. 15. CREDIT: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

For footwear, Middleton selected a pair of soaring Jimmy Choo pumps with a 4-inch heel. The pointed silhouette of the shoes provides a leg-lengthening illusion.

The 36-year-old finished off her look with a simple pair of hoop earrings.

Middleton opted for a more relaxed ensemble this time around in comparison with the first time she wore the design.

In 2014 on a trip to New Zealand, the University of St. Andrews graduate paired the dress with a matching fascinator, selecting a Jane Taylor one with fern detailing. As far as shoes go, the duchess’ dark Emmy London heels closely resembled the Jimmy Choo pair she chose yesterday.

Kate Middleton gives an Emilia Wickstead dress a more formal appearance in 2014. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The mother of three gave the Emilia Wickstead dress another whirl in December 2015 at the Centre for Addiction Treatment Studies. Then, she completed her stylish ensemble with a pair of Stuart Weitzman pumps in black. She held a Mulberry clutch at her side and wore a silver-tone pendant necklace.

Kate Middleton pairs the dress with Stuart Weitzman heels in 2015. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

