Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Leicester to Honor Victims of Helicopter Crash

Kate Middleton and Prince William stepped out to Leicester, England today to pay tribute to victims of a helicopter crash.

The duo attended two somber events: one at the city’s university and another at its King Power Stadium.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a fitted Catherine Walker coatdress, a brand that she frequently chooses for public appearances. She battled the cold weather in a pair of black tights, completing her ensemble with a pair of black suede pumps from Tod’s.

Kate Middleton, clad in a Catherine Walker coat and Tod’s shoes, and Prince William in Leicester. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Middleton tied hair back into a ponytail with a black bow.

Standing by his wife’s side, Prince William wore a dark suit with a white button-down shirt underneath, adding a pop of color to his look with a patterned necktie.

The tragic helicopter accident, which occurred on Oct. 27, took the lives of five individuals, including Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, the chairman of Leicester’s football club.

Kensington Palace released a statement regarding the duke and duchess’ visit, stating: “Their Royal Highnesses knew the Club’s Chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and wanted to visit the city to recognize the warmth and compassion that the people of Leicester and fans of Leicester City Football Club have shown in reaction to the accident.”

