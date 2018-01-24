Kate Middleton Loves These Shoes so Much, She Owns Multiples

Kate Middleton visits King's College in London. Rex Shutterstock

When Kate Middleton finds something she loves, she wears it over and over again, like her beloved wedges or her nude LK Bennett pumps. In 2018, her new (but old) go-to shoe appears to be navy suede pumps, despite the fact they have been a staple of hers since 2014.

Nevertheless, the expectant mom kicked off the new year with her Jimmy Choos for a visit to Reach Academy Feltham. Yesterday, she reached for similar navy suede pair by British footwear designer Rupert Sanderson for a speech she gave on children’s mental health at Roe Green Junior School in London, where she launched the Mentally Healthy Schools project for the Heads Together foundation.

And now the Duchess of Cambridge is at it again. She braved the rainy U.K. weather for a visit to King’s College in London on Wednesday in a baby blue collarless cashmere coat from her go-to maternity brand Séraphine and she pulled her look together with a simple clutch and her navy suede Jimmy Choo Georgia pumps that features a round toe and stacked 3.5-inch heel.

And it looks as though the duchess is not only a fan of the pumps but her entire look. In 2015, Middleton — who is slated to give birth to her third child in April — wore almost exactly the same ensemble while pregnant with Charlotte, 2.

