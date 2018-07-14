How Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Are Taking Different Approaches to Summer Dressing at Wimbledon

The duo are out for their first solo engagement together.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are out for their first solo engagement today at Wimbledon in London — and the royals are taking different approaches to casual summer dressing.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex are on the scene for the women’s final match between Nike-sponsored Serena Williams and Adidas athlete Angelique Kerber.

Middleton, a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and a royal patron of Wimbledon, is wearing a polka-dot Jenny Packham dress with Gianvito Rossi nude pumps. The Duchess of Cambridge, who has been to the tournament many times over the years, has often stepped out in summery frocks. She wore another polka-dot dress last July at Wimbledon, when she debuted a shorter haircut.

The duo arrives at their seats. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Markle, who last attended Wimbledon in 2016 to support her good friend Williams, is back again to cheer the champ on. The Duchess of Sussex is sporting white Ralph Lauren pants and a blue and white striped top. It’s the second time this week that Markle has chosen trousers for an official engagement. In Ireland on Wednesday, she wore a black pantsuit with Sarah Flint pumps.

The Duchess of Sussex wore white Ralph Laurent pants and a blue and white striped shirt. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

It’s fitting that the two royals stepped out for their first engagement without their husbands to take in a sport they both enjoy. Middleton has called the tournament “a quintessential part of English summer.”

In a 2017 documentary for BBC, speaks about her admiration for some of the game’s great players, saying: “I was really taken by Agassi and Sampras, Ivanisevic and Steffi Graf. That for me was my first memory.”

Middleton will return to Wimbledon tomorrow with Prince William for the men’s finals.