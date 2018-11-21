Kate Middleton Twins With Meghan Markle in an Outfit She’s Worn Twice Before

The world’s most famous duchesses, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, stepped out today in outfits that very closely mirrored one another and will likely have stores selling out of burgundy coats.

Middleton visited the UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab in London wearing a Paule Ka matching jacket and skirt set.

Kate Middleton visits the UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab in London, Nov. 21. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s black heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The wine-colored ensemble was worn over black tights and matched with a pair of suede black heel featuring a pointed-toe and a thicker block heel.

Meghan Markle visited the Hubb Community Kitchen in London on Nov. 21. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Markle, who visited the Hubb Community Kitchen in London on Wednesday, channeled the same black and burgundy color scheme as Kate, from her wool coat and collared dress by Club Monaco to her black tights, right down to her black Givenchy boots.

But what’s interesting about Middleton’s outfit is that she’s worn it more than once before.

Kate Middleton visits “Action For Children” in Wales, UK, Feb. 22, 2017. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Back in February of 2017, she wore the set for a visit to Wales, but opted for pair of knee-high boots instead of pumps.

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit Middle Temple Inn in London, Oct. 8, 2012. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She was photographed wearing the two-piece even as far back as 2012, when she and her husband, Prince William, visited Middle Temple Inn in London. For the occasion, she styled the Paule Ka combo with a lace layer and black suede heels.

