Kate Middleton Twins With Meghan Markle in an Outfit She’s Worn Twice Before

By Claudia Miller
Kate Middleton’s Style Evolution From Before She Married Prince William
The world’s most famous duchesses, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, stepped out today in outfits that very closely mirrored one another and will likely have stores selling out of burgundy coats.

Middleton visited the UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab in London wearing a Paule Ka matching jacket and skirt set.

kate middleton, burgundy set
Kate Middleton visits the UCL Developmental Neuroscience Lab in London, Nov. 21.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
kate middleton, black heels
A closer look at Kate Middleton’s black heels.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The wine-colored ensemble was worn over black tights and matched with a pair of suede black heel featuring a pointed-toe and a thicker block heel.

Meghan Duchess of SussexMeghan Duchess of Sussex visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, London, UK - 21 Nov 2018The Duchess of Sussex will visit the Hubb Community Kitchen to see how the funds raised by Together: Our Community Cookbook are already making a difference.Supported by The Royal Foundation and published by Penguin Random House companies, Together features over 50 recipes from women whose community was affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.The Duchess, who has made regular private visits to the kitchen since January 2018, will meet the women as they prepare fresh meals for the local community in the newly renovated kitchen. The women will be preparing 200 meals in just one day, to be delivered to local groups, including elderly people's homes, homeless shelters and women's refuges. Wearing Club Monaco, Shoes By Givenchy Club Monaco Dress And Coat
Meghan Markle visited the Hubb Community Kitchen in London on Nov. 21.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Markle, who visited the Hubb Community Kitchen in London on Wednesday, channeled the same black and burgundy color scheme as Kate, from her wool coat and collared dress by Club Monaco to her black tights, right down to her black Givenchy boots.

But what’s interesting about Middleton’s outfit is that she’s worn it more than once before.

kate middleton, paule ke
Kate Middleton visits “Action For Children” in Wales, UK, Feb. 22, 2017.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Back in February of 2017, she wore the set for a visit to Wales, but opted for pair of knee-high boots instead of pumps.

kate middleton, prince harry
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit Middle Temple Inn in London, Oct. 8, 2012.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

She was photographed wearing the two-piece even as far back as 2012, when she and her husband, Prince William, visited Middle Temple Inn in London. For the occasion, she styled the Paule Ka combo with a lace layer and black suede heels.

