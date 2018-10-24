Kate Middleton vs. Meghan Markle: How the Royals Approach Formal Dressing

In the span of 24 hours, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle both attended extravagant state dinners modeling blue gowns Tuesday night (Middleton in London, Markle in Fiji ), but other than sporting similar hues, their looks really couldn’t be more different.

At her first-ever state dinner hosted by the President of Fiji, the expectant duchess stepped out in a head-turning blue short sleeve Safiyaa Ginko cape dress. Markle styled the $1,431 gown, which subtly hugged her burgeoning baby bump, with a pair of her go-to favorite classic navy suede Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. Diamond drop earrings completed her royal look.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a state dinner in Fiji. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, at the state banquet held at Buckingham Palace, the Duchess of Cambridge accessorized her floor-length ice blue ruched dress courtesy of Alexander McQueen with an assortment of sparkling diamonds and pearls, including the Lover’s Knot tiara (Princess Diana’s favorite) and Queen Alexandra’s wedding necklace.

The mother of three also debuted the Royal Family Order, a diamond-encrusted brooch featuring a small painting of Queen Elizabeth. It’s known to be the greatest honor the Queen can give to a female family member and is a way of thanking them for the commitment to the royal family.

Kate Middleton wearing an Alexander McQueen dress at the state dinner at Buckingham Palace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

