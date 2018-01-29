A Look at Kate Middleton’s Unchanging Maternity Style Through All 3 Pregnancies

View Slideshow Kate Middleton in Mulberry. Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton is beloved for many reasons, but it’s her style that many look up to. It’s a style that she’s fiercely loyal to, which is evident by her unwavering devotion to her tried-and-true staples. And when it comes to her maternity style, the expectant mom of two is famous for recycling her looks over and over again.

For her latest pregnancy, Middleton, 36, has once again opted for pieces she’s worn while previously pregnant with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Just weeks ago, Kate visited Roe Green Junior School wearing a blue Sportmax coat paired with her favorite navy suede Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps. The children’s mental health activist wore the same coat, while pregnant with Princess Charlotte, in 2015 during a visit to Staffordshire.

Kate Middleton pregnant with Princess Charlotte in 2015. Rex Shutterstock

It wasn’t just her coat — she wore a Seraphine Florrie dress underneath in 2015, and it’s the same dress that she rewore in recent weeks. And on both occasions, the duchess carried a navy L.K. Bennett Frome clutch.

The duchess wearing Rupert Sanderson pumps in 2018. Rex Shutterstock

Proving again her love for recycled styles, Middleton recently sported a bright pink double-breasted Mulberry coat that she wore while pregnant with Princess Charlotte in New York in 2014.

Middleton in New York. Rex Shutterstock

For a visit to the city of Coventry in England in 2018, the royal wore similar black stockings, as well as black suede pumps, this time courtesy of Tod’s.

The Duchess of Cambridge. Rex Shutterstock

Kate reached for an old coat again for a royal engagement this November, wearing a plum tweed bouclé Seraphine Marina coat that she also wore during their 2014 trip to The Big Apple.

Prince William and Kate in New York in 2014. Rex Shutterstock

While she wore black ankle booties nearly four years ago while pregnant with Charlotte, Middleton chose her favorite black suede Tod’s pumps in 2017.

Kate Middleton visits The Rugby Portobello Trust in London. Rex Shutterstock

