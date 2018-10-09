Kate Middleton Expertly Styles Nude Pumps With a Dress in Pantone’s Color of the Year

It’s widely considered the color of royalty — and in her first joint outing with Prince William since the birth of their third child, Kate Middleton drew attention to her regal roots with an ensemble that was positively purple.

At today’s inaugural Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit, the Duchess of Cambridge recycled a couple of closet favorites: a long-sleeved dress by Emilia Wickstead and a pair of nude pumps by Gianvito Rossi.

Kate Middleton wears an Emilia Wickstead dress and Gianvito Rossi pumps. CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

Trendy in Pantone’s color of the year, the lilac number — which Middleton wore during her family’s royal tour in Germany last July — featured a slim bodice and an A-line skirt on a contoured silhouette. She paired the dress with a matching mini handbag in croc print and calf leather by Aspinal of London.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are greeted by Matt Hancock at County Hall in London. CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

The pieces coordinated beautifully with her classic suede heels, which boasted a sleek pointed toe and slim stiletto heel. The designer’s pumps are among Middleton’s go-to pairs; she’s kept them in rotation from a London charity event two years ago to the post-birth unveiling of newborn Prince Louis in April — albeit in a shorter iteration.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s shoes. CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

The duchess and her husband were on royal duty at the summit, co-hosted by the British government and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. Political figures, academics and policymakers from around the world were also present at the event.

Together with Prince Harry, Middleton and Prince William spearhead the Heads Together initiative, which aims to help erase the stigma surrounding mental health problems.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the first Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in London. CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

