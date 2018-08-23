Kate Middleton Has a $7 Style Hack to Keep Her Shoes From Slipping Off

She often spends hours on her feet while clad in pumps, but Kate Middleton has mastered the art of comfort without sacrificing style.

Dress codes for royals require the women to wear hosiery, lest they run afoul of the queen’s rules by revealing their bare legs. So, the Duchess of Cambridge incorporates tights that not only have an invisible, nude look — they also provide comfort and help keep her shoes from sliding off her feet.

Kate Middleton wears Tabitha Simmons Dela Lizard pumps with pantyhose in 2011. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Detail of Kate Middleton’s gel cushions on pantyhose. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Some of the duchess’ eagle-eyed fans have claimed that she wears John Lewis’ Barely There non-slip tights. In 2011, Middleton suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction during a Royal Tour of Canada when the gel cushions of her tights maneuvered and were exposed while wearing Tabitha Simmons Dela Lizard pumps.

The style from John Lewis enhances conditions for comfort with its pads, and the grips also help her remain stable in her pumps. As a bonus, the finish creates the illusion of a flawless skin complexion around the legs. Made from a nylon, lycra elastane, and cotton blend, the tights retail for around $7 on Johnlewis.com.

