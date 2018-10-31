Kate Middleton Recycles an Outfit From 2016 to Pay Tribute to Her Late Family in London

While some celebrities are taking to the Halloween spirit, Kate Middleton is sticking with her royal duties and honoring former members of her family in London.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited London’s Imperial War Museum this morning in a surprise appearance ahead of Armistice Day. The museum is especially significant for Middleton as three of her great uncles died fighting for their country during World War I. To pay tribute, the duchess read three letters relating to each of her great-grandmother’s brothers as she toured the museum and met with members of its staff.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted heading into London’s Imperial War Museum in a Jenny Packham dress and nude heels, Oct. 31. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s suede heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For the occasion, she wore a royal blue collared Jenny Packham dress featuring slightly puffed shoulders and flared sleeves. The finishing touches: a pair of suede neutral heels that matched her Mulberry clutch.

The look felt eerily familiar and as it turns out, there was a reason it gave us déjà vu — the duchess first wore the dress in 2016 during her royal tour of Canada. Other than the addition of a fascinator in the same shade, the rest of the outfit then is virtually the same as the one she wore today.

Kate Middleton wears the same Jenny Packham dress in 2016 during her royal tour of Canada, Sep. 24, 2016. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Kate Middleton’s heels from 2016.

