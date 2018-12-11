Kate Middleton Dresses Like a Christmas Tree Again After Prince William Makes Fun of Her

Kate Middleton paid a visit to the Evelina Children’s Hospital in London with Prince William today. She looked ready for the holiday season in a head-to-toe green look that was so festive, it could have reignited Christmas tree jokes from Prince William.

Last Wednesday, the couple took a trip to the island nation of Cyprus to spread holiday cheer among military personnel, and it was there that he teased, “My wife’s camouflaged against the tree,” referring to her army green Smythe blazer.

This time around, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a green silk dress featuring a white polka-dot design, a pussy-bow detail and pearl buttons. The $645 design, dubbed the Mortimer, is by L.K. Bennett. Middleton carried the London brand’s Dora khaki suede clutch and stepped into a pair of olive suede pumps, both of which she also brought with her on last week’s Cyprus trip.

Kensington Palace announced today that the Evelina Children’s Hospital, which supports young children with rare afflictions, is Middleton’s newest patronage.

