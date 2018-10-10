Kate Middleton Goes Monochromatic in Another Stunning Purple Ensemble

A day after stepping out in an all-lilac outfit, Kate Middleton made another stylish statement — this time, in a darker shade of purple.

The Duchess of Cambridge was spotted today at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, where she stunned in a regal plum ensemble composed of a coordinating dress, bag and shoes.

Kate Middleton visits the Victoria & Albert Museum in London. CREDIT: James Shaw/Shutterstock

Middleton wore an off-the-shoulder midi dress by Erdem, cut from lightly frayed bouclé-tweed and embellished with crystal and faux pearls. The piece hails from the designer’s spring 2018 collection, fittingly inspired by another royal: Queen Elizabeth II.

Kate Middleton wears an all-plum ensemble. CREDIT: James Shaw/Shutterstock

She paired the fluted number with pumps in a matching hue. The pair by Jimmy Choo came with a pointed toe, sleek stiletto heel and the brand’s signature leather sole — a sophisticated take on a classic silhouette.

She completed the look by accessorizing with a gold clutch lined in the same plum color, elegant jewelry and a full blowout.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s shoes. CREDIT: James Shaw/Shutterstock

Middleton paid a visit to the museum to preview the expansive collection of photographs in its new Photography Center. She met with its curators and toured the opening exhibit, titled “Collecting Photography: From Daguerrotype to Digital.”

The 36-year-old is an avid photographer, from studying art history at the University of St. Andrews and receiving an honorary membership by the Royal Photographic Society to becoming the Victoria and Albert Museum’s first royal patron in March.

