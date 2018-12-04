Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Middleton Kicks Off Christmas Early With Kids Wearing a Festive Outfit and Suede Boots

By Charlie Carballo
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge host lunch for military personnel, London, UK – 04 Dec 2018
Christmas came early today, thanks to Kate Middleton and Prince William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with the Royal British Legion, hosted military families and children who are separated from their loved ones deployed in Cyprus, Greece.

The duchess looked festive for the occasion dressed in a red tartan pleated Emilia Wickstead skirt with a black Brora cashmere cardigan. The long skirt cut just below her calf, where her black boot proved to be a wise choice to complement the outfit.

Kate Middleton wears an Emilia Wickstead skirt with black slouch boots.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Kate Middleton wears an Emilia Wickstead skirt with black slouch boots.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The slouch boots, done in suede, had an almond toe profile on a stiletto heel that looked nearly 3 inches. Prince William served as a handsome accessory in a blue sweater over a button-up shirt and dark blue trousers. Dark brown shoes completed the look.

And what would a holiday party for children be without a visit from Santa Claus? Father Christmas made a stylish arrival dressed in his signature red coat, top and trousers lined with white fuzzy trim. Down below, he had on black boots embellished with bells — lest he go unnoticed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Santa Claus wears boots embellished with bells.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

