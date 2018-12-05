Kate Middleton Channels Meghan Markle With a Very Sleek Look

Kate Middleton sparkled in a pale blue crystal-embellished Jenny Packham gown and the famous Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara Buckingham Palace last night. Today, she took a different fashion approach for a quick trip to the island nation of Cyprus to visit members of the RAF Akrotiri forces in an effort to bring holiday cheer to those serving abroad.

Accompanied by Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge was captured in a very sleek look. Middleton styled a $695 Smythe Duchess blazer in army green, which she wore in 2016 during a visit to Canada, over a cream-colored top with wide-leg black trousers and a pair of classic pointy-toed olive suede pumps — a departure from her usual rotation of fitted dresses and skirt sets (and a look that’s more in line with Meghan Markle’s aesthetic).

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Cyprus to bring holiday cheer to members of the RAF Akrotiri forces. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The royal pulled her outfit together seamlessly by adding an L.K. Bennett Dora khaki suede clutch to match her blazer and heels. She further accessorized with her favorite Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier Automatic stainless steel and diamond watch and Asprey 14k gold and diamond oak leaf earrings.

The Duchess of Cambridge wears an army green Smythe blazer with black pants and matching olive pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Kate Middleton wearing pointy olive green suede pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

