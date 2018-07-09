Kate Middleton Has Worn This Designer at All of Her Children’s Christenings

It’s a big day for the royal family.

Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Cambridge has been christened, marking his first public event since his birth on April 23. And appropriate for the occasion, mother Kate Middleton chose to bring back a christening staple: a white dress by Alexander McQueen — the very designer she wore to both Prince George’s and Princess Charlotte’s christenings, as well as her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

L-R: Princess Charlotte, Prince William , Prince George arrive at the Chapel Royal at St James' Palace as Kate Middleton carries Prince Louis, who is christened on July 9, 2018. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived at the Chapel Royal at St James’s Palace in London wearing a V-neck number by the British designer, accessorizing with a matching fascinator framed with petals. Looking back, she put on a ruffle-front McQueen dress for Prince George’s ceremony in 2013 and a coat-dress by the same designer for that of Princess Charlotte in 2015.

However, this time, Middleton went for Jimmy Choo’s Romy pointed-toe pump. The stiletto came in a nude shade and paired beautifully with the christening robe — a replica designed by Queen Elizabeth’s dressmaker, Angela Kelly — draped over the 11-week-old baby in her arms.

Accompanying the duchess was Prince William, who held Princess Charlotte and Prince George by the hand. The little princess wore a head-to-toe blue ensemble with a printed puff-sleeve dress and Mary Janes, while her brother opted for a dapper button-down, dark shorts and classic black loafers.

Although Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were absent, Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles, as well as Pippa Middleton and husband James Matthews, all attended their relative’s christening.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Prior to the event, Kensington Palace released the names of Louis’ godparents: Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher and the Lady Laura Meade, as well as Mrs. Robert Carter (or Hannah Gillingham, Middleton’s college friend) and Lucy Middleton (the duchess’ cousin).

